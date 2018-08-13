The fleas are gone and the mail is now being delivered to a Camden neighborhood

The fleas are gone and the mail is now being delivered to a Camden neighborhood Jul 30

The life of a young man with dreams of college cut short after violence erupts in Camden

The life of a young man with dreams of college cut short after violence erupts in Camden Jul 31

Paulsboro man charged with murder in the shooting death of Woodbury resident

Paulsboro man charged with murder in the shooting death of Woodbury resident Aug 13

Barbara Boyer is an award-winning journalist covering breaking news, law enforcement, and general assignments for the Inquirer since 1997.

Authorities arrested a Paulsboro man on Monday and charged him with the shooting death of a Woodbury resident on Saturday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Thadius Wyatt Oswald, 19, is accused of killing 32-year-old Misael Ruiz Garcia about 11:30 p.m. in Woodbury.

Police were called to Centre Street, where they found Garcia’s body — with a gunshot wound to the head — outside his residence.

Local and federal authorities took Oswald, a factory worker, into custody in Gloucester City. He is charged with murder, robbery, burglary, and weapons offenses. He remains in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Petroski of the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-498-6238 or Detective Alex Phillips of the Woodbury Police Department at 609-352-3919. Information can also be e-mailed to the prosecutor’s office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.