Paulsboro man charged with murder in the shooting death of Woodbury resident

by , Staff Writer @bbboyer | bboyer@phillynews.com
Barbara Boyer

Staff Writer

 Barbara Boyer is an award-winning journalist covering breaking news, law enforcement, and general assignments for the Inquirer since 1997.

Authorities arrested a Paulsboro man on Monday and charged him with the shooting death of a Woodbury resident on Saturday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Thadius Wyatt Oswald, 19, is accused of killing 32-year-old Misael Ruiz Garcia about 11:30 p.m. in Woodbury.

Police were called to Centre Street, where they found Garcia’s body — with a gunshot wound to the head — outside his residence.

Local and federal authorities took Oswald, a factory worker, into custody in Gloucester City. He is charged with murder, robbery, burglary, and weapons offenses. He remains in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Petroski of the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-498-6238 or Detective Alex Phillips of the Woodbury Police Department at 609-352-3919. Information can also be e-mailed to the prosecutor’s office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

