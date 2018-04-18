Two people, including a toddler, shot in Southwest Philadelphia

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Two people, including a toddler, were left critically wounded in a street shooting Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 67th and Trinity Streets in the Mount Moriah section of the Southwest.

Wounded were a 21-year-old man who was shot at least nine times and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and his 18-month-old son, who was wounded twice, in the chest and in the leg, according to Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives. The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Both were in critical condition.

The two victims were inside a black Dodge Charger when at least one gunman walked up to the driver’s door and opened fire, Walker said. After being shot, the 21-year-old man drove off, with additional shots continuing from behind the vehicle.

He drove two blocks to the police station at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue. Fire medics attached to that station transported the 18-month-old to CHOP, and police took his father to Presbyterian.

The police said they were not aware of a motive for the shootings.