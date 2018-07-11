$1,000 reward offered for clues in death of South Jersey woman who was dismembered and burned

Tonya Cook, 32, identified by New Jersey State Police as the victim of a homicide whose burned and mutilated body was discovered in Lawrence Township on Monday.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the slaying of Tonya Cook, 32, of Vineland, N.J., whose dismembered and burned body was found in a field in Lawrence Township last week.

Cook’s body was discovered by a passerby near Banks and Lummistown Roads in the Cedarville area. Investigators said the body had been mutilated and set on fire.

Authorities have made no arrests and have not released a possible motive.

The Prosecutor’s Office said anyone who wished to submit an anonymous tip could download the CCPOTIP App, text 847411 with the subject line CCPOTIP, or visit the office’s Facebook page or website.

Cook’s family is holding a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday in the area where her remains were discovered.

In a Facebook message Tuesday evening, her younger brother Timothy invited friends and family to attend the gathering in his sister’s memory.

“We will be giving statements about how beautiful she was and say a few words,” he wrote. “The place to meet will be there and only there.”