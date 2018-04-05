Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed for hours after ship hits span

Michigan mourns as 'Nova nation goes wild: The front pages

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

The Tacony-Palmyra bridge as seen from the New Jersey shore north of the span.

The Tacony-Bridge was closed for about five hours overnight after a ship hit the span.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

The drawbridge was open for a southbound ship about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the vessel hit a fender protecting one of the bridge’s stone piers.

There is no word yet on the extent of any damage. CBS3 says high winds may have been a factor in the accident.

The bridge reopened to traffic about 3:30 a.m. after inspectors gave the all-clear.

The toll bridge between the South Jersey town of Palmyra and Northeast Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood is operated by the Burlington County Bridge Commission.

