Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed for hours after ship hits span

The Tacony-Bridge was closed for about five hours overnight after a ship hit the span.
No injuries were reported in the collision.
The drawbridge was open for a southbound ship about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the vessel hit a fender protecting one of the bridge’s stone piers.
There is no word yet on the extent of any damage. CBS3 says high winds may have been a factor in the accident.
The bridge reopened to traffic about 3:30 a.m. after inspectors gave the all-clear.
The toll bridge between the South Jersey town of Palmyra and Northeast Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood is operated by the Burlington County Bridge Commission.
