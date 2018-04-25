South Jersey man charged with murder in 'road rage' incident

Barbara Boyer is an award-winning journalist covering breaking news, law enforcement, and general assignments for the Inquirer since 1997.

Police arrested a Clayton man accused of fatally stabbing the father of two children during a “road rage” incident in Deptford last month, authorities said.

Everett E. Moore Jr., 54, a construction worker, was arrested Wednesday morning at a service station in Williamstown and charged with first-degree murder in the death Joseph Pirri, 32, of Blackwood. Pirri was attacked in his car on Tanyard Road, near Mail Avenue, in Deptford.

Moore was taken into custody by officers of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Monroe Township Police Department. In addition to murder, he is charged with two weapons offenses. He remained jailed on Wednesday pending a detention hearing.

According to the prosecutor’s office, which had the assistance of eight other law enforcement agencies, Pirri was severely slashed in the face as he sat in his stopped Nissan Versa, southbound on Tanyard Road, on the afternoon of a heavy March 7 snowstorm. During the investigation, video was collected from 20 South Jersey locations to help piece together what happened.

Authorities said Moore was driving a white and tan Ford F-150 King Ranch pickup registered to his wife. Both drivers were travelling south on Tanyard, when Moore allegedly illegally passed Pirri and pulled in front of the Versa, which was stopped, authorities said. Moore allegedly got out of his truck and attacked Pirri while he was in his car, authorities said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

After stabbing Pirri, Moore allegedly returned to his pickup and drove home, authorities said.

Pirri was pronounced dead at Cooper Cooper University Medical Center in Camden on March 15.

A GoFundMe page, describing Pirri as a “good guy” who would give his last dollar to help another, has been created to help Pirri’s wife, Megan, with financial matters. According to the page, Pirri had a 4-year-old son, and a 9-year-old step-daughter.

Last month, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding the pickup driver, giving a description of the assailant and detailed description of the vehicle that had a crew cab and toolbox mounted in the bed. Aided by the 20 videos provided, police also traced the driver’s path through Glassboro and into Clayton.

Investigators are still seeking information from witnesses who may have seen the vehicles in traffic or witnessed the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call county detectives Warren Rivell at 609-685-7396 or John Gigante at 609-929-7679.

Information can also be e-mailed to the prosecutor’s office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.