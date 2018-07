Man shot in the head in Northeast Philly

Man shot in the head in Northeast Philly Jul 29

Tom Avril is a health and science reporter. A former math teacher and engineering major, he was hired in 1998, and previously covered environmental issues and New Jersey state government. Along with two colleagues, he was a finalist for a 2009 Pulitzer Prize in national reporting about how politics had tainted the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon in the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting occurred outdoors shortly after 5 p.m. No weapon was recovered, police said, and the shooter fled the scene.