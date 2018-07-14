Rittenhouse Square stabbing suspect charged with murder of Philadelphia developer

Two dead in New Jersey house explosion: 'It was a huge ball of fire'

Police have charged a 20-year-old poet and college student with murder in the stabbing death Thursday night of emerging Philadelphia real estate developer Sean Schellenger.

Michael White, a Philadelphia resident, has also been charged with possessing an instrument of crime.

No other details have been provided.

Greg Thompson, a spokesperson for the family, suggested a claim of self-defense is likely. Schellenger, he said, tackled White and “Michael defended himself. Sean was laying on top of him.”

Moments after police announced the charges against White, Thompson said he spoke to him by phone.

“He’s extremely depressed. He’s crying, he doesn’t believe he’s in jail,” Thompson said. “He did exactly what he was told. He didn’t say anything. He had to sleep on a table for 11 hours. They gave him a cheese sandwich and some water. He doesn’t like the way he’s bring treated.”

White is expected in court for arraignment later today, Thompson said.

Earlier Saturday, White’s friends turned to social media to express their dismay over his circumstances. Messages that ranged from “I hardly got any sleep” to “praying for a better outcome” were seen on his public Facebook page Saturday morning next to photos of him smiling with friends, dressed in a cap and gown, and participating in the Philly Youth Poetry Movement.

A friend who identified himself as Samuel Stevens, 21, called White a “good person” who is “like a brother” to him. The two have known each other since elementary school and hearing about the incident that unfolded Thursday night near Rittenhouse Square left Stevens “hurt,” he said.

“…[Mike] was a depressed kid then he started to write poems and raps to help him deal with the pain,” he said in a message to the Inquirer and Daily News. “Mike always put others before himself.”

Stevens, whose Facebook name is “Sammy Sosa,” shared a video of him rapping under the name “mikexenglish” with a message that read, “Free my boy Mike.”

Caution: The video contains obscenities that some might find offensive.

Free my boy mike ���� Posted by Sammy Sosa on Saturday, July 14, 2018

“I know he’s hurting inside right now knowing he made a mistake that he can’t take back,” Stevens said.

A student at Morgan State University in Maryland, White, 20, is in custody through a peaceful surrender program at his local church.

Larry White told 6ABC that his cousin encountered Schellenger and two other men Thursday night, all of whom were “heavily intoxicated.” Michael White, who is black, “felt he was being racially targeted by these individuals, who wanted to start a fight,” Larry White said. “He’s a very good kid. I would hate for him to be stereotyped.”

>> READ MORE: Suspect in Rittenhouse Square stabbing of ‘rising star’ developer in custody

During a news conference Friday, Homicide Capt. John Ryan said Schellenger, 37, of Point Breeze, had been a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz with two other people when the car got stuck in traffic on Chancellor Street near 17th around 10:50 p.m. All three men got out of the vehicle in an effort to get a driver in front of them to move, Ryan said. The group then encountered a man on a bicycle, who may have been working as a food courier. An argument ensued and that man stabbed Schellenger in the back with a knife he had pulled from his backpack, Ryan said. The bicyclist ran from the scene, through Rittenhouse Square, leaving behind his red bicycle and a bag used for delivering food, Ryan said.

Schellenger was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m.

The driver of the Mercedes remained on the scene, Ryan said, while the other passenger had left before police arrived. Detectives Friday wanted to talk to him and were searching for witnesses and studying surveillance video from the area, Ryan said.

White was home for the summer from Morgan State, where he was studying sociology/anthropology, according to his Facebook page. A spokesperson for the school could not immediately confirm that Saturday.

A Philadelphia native, White graduated from the Academy at Palumbo High School in 2015. He had started a GoFundMe campaign in July 2016 to attend Morgan State.

“I graduated from the Academy at Palumbo High School in June 2015, but took a year off from college” because of financial difficulties, White says on his GoFundMe page. He was estranged from his parents, he said.

White described himself as a “slam poet, for the team which represents the city of Philadelphia at the Brave New Voices festival. We have been practicing almost everyday for nearly ten hours a day since late April, which has made it almost impossible for me to get a job to earn enough money for these costs.The festival ends on July 17th, which leaves me less than a month to earn the money I need to get to college, by August 13th,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“My family hasn’t had the best of luck financially, especially with my parents being very un-involved in my life and having limited to no contact outside my immediate family. As an African American male in today’s society, going to college is something that isn’t expected of me. I want to be the first in my family to graduate from a four year college/university. Although the past year has blasted me with opportunities as well as challenges, which include becoming a national slam poet, battling a long, toxic relationship with my mother, as well as having to support myself financially, I’ve been surviving, and doing that on my own, proudly, for about 7 years now. I am not one to lay down when a challenge approaches me. I realize I need help and I am asking for it. I just want to better my life and I fully believe a college education will do that for me,” he wrote.

White raised $4,195, well over his $1,600 goal.

At the urging of family, White had contacted pastor Bishop Ernest McNear at True Gospel Tabernacle Church Friday and expressed his desire to turn himself in through a program overseen by McNear.

“Some of Michael White’s family are members of my church, including his cousin Larry White, who works with our ministry Kingdom Care Reentry Network,” McNear said. The bishop helped set up that program to reduce recidivism of prisoners coming out of jails, he said.

White’s cousin Larry “was very aware of the program. He told Michael to get in touch with me,” McNear said.

Michael White “was working at night doing deliveries on his bike. There was some type of car jam, and the other guys got out of the car, and this altercation went forth,” McNear said.

The pastor also said White “has never been in big trouble or did time. He was home working for the summer.”

For information about the surrender program, contact True Gospel Tabernacle church at 215-334-3343 or online at KCRN-Online.org.