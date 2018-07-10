Former QVC exec gets 30 months in prison for bilking $1M from network

The West Chester-based company was defrauded for more than $1 million.

A former QVC executive was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for defrauding the West Chester-based shopping network out of more than $1 million — money he spent to maintain a luxurious lifestyle that included high-end clothing, jaunts in four-star hotels and Botox treatments.

James D. Falkowski, the former marketing director for QVC, was also ordered to repay his former employer more than $830,000.

“The conduct was purposeful… sophisticated,” U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson told him as he imposed the sentence. “You also need to understand what it’s like to obey the rules that apply to everybody else.”

Falkowski, the network’s marketing director from 2008 until he was fired in 2013, falsified reimbursement invoices and received kickbacks from private vendors to maintain his opulent habits and personal expenses.

“We think that it’s exactly the right sentence,” Christopher Mannion, U.S. Assistant District Attorney said after the federal court hearing in Philadelphia. “Mr. Falkowski committed a very serious crime. He stole almost a million-and-a-half dollars, and the court recognized that obviously.”

Falkowski, a 43-year-old from Buffalo, N.Y., was indicted in June 2017 and pleaded guilty in March to 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

Defense attorney Catherine Henry cited Falkowski’s lack of prior criminal history and health problems, like his severely deteriorating vision and history of drug abuse, for which he has received treatment and what Henry argued contributed to his misjudgment at QVC.

“He was just making terrible, terrible decisions, and that’s why he committed the fraud,” Henry told the judge. She declined to elaborate after the sentencing.

Falkowski blamed his actions on his drug habit.

“I came to QVC as a drug addict. I never acknowledged the fact that that was a problem,” he told the judge. “I broke the trust of not just the company… but the team that I really loved working with.”

Baylson recommended Falkowski enter a 12-month drug treatment program while in prison. The judge also allowed Falkowski to delay his surrender until Sept. 14, so he can undergo eye surgery. Falkowski has had several eye surgeries after being diagnosed with Fuchs’ dystrophy, a genetic disorder of the cornea that’s left him legally blind in one eye, his attorney said.

His short-lived tenure at QVC came after years of working at various California-based public relations firms dating back to the late 1990s.

In 2008, he moved to Philadelphia to work for shopping network to, “grow and enhance QVC’s brand image in the entertainment and fashion industries,” according to court documents. At the time of his firing he was paid $238,800 a year.

Falkowski recruited two companies — The Steinberg Group, a public relations firm from Los Angeles, and SPEC Entertainment, a production company from New York City — to take on QVC as a client.

Falkowski, who was a silent partner in the companies, admitted to hiding his embezzlement through falsified billing and expense invoices regarding his work with the two companies, such as a luxury car service, a personal vacation to Turks and Caicos, airfare, and hotel stays.

The company fired him in 2013, and filed a civil suit over the fraud in 2015. Two years later, he was charged criminally.

Jennifer Reno, QVC’s global risk manager, testified that Falkowski’s embezzlement drastically changed the culture of the company, which they once considered to be like a “backyard barbecue” atmosphere.

She said QVC has established strict gift policies, in which employees are not allowed to accept gifts worth more than $50 and are strongly discouraged from accepting any gifts.

Falkowski has already served two months in prison, which will likely lessen his 30-month sentence.