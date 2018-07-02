news

Protesters set up camp outside Philly ICE office

Protesters opposed to the immigration policies of the Trump Administration pitched tents outside the Philadelphia office of ICE on Monday.
by Robert Moran, Staff Writer
Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Establishing a small encampment for a prolonged occupation, several hundred protesters gathered late Monday afternoon outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City to demand an end to that agency’s policies and cooperation between the city of Philadelphia and ICE.

Despite withering heat, participants erected several tents around Eighth and Cherry Streets and resisted attempts by police to move them away from the ICE office. The protesters played drums and listed to speeches on bullhorns. Police reported no arrests.

In a statement, organizers demanded that Mayor Kenney discontinue a contract that allows ICE to access the city’s criminal-records database. The current contract ends Aug. 31, organizers said.

They also called on Gov. Wolf to take steps to shut down an immigration detention facility in Berks County.

The ICE office on Eighth Street has become a magnet for protests since the controversy erupted over the Trump administration’s policy of separating parents from their children at the nation’s southern border.

