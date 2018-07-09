Protesters in Philly denounce Trump's high court pick

Man killed in NE Philly when SEPTA bus strikes two vehicles, then plows into a home

Anthoney Novotny 57, from Havertown marches with Refuse Fascism has they protest Trumps’ nomination for the Supreme Court in front of the Philadelphia Federal Courthouse , Monday, July 9, 2018.

Carol Mickey, 76, and her granddaughter, Daisy, 13, both held up signs depicting wire coat hangers with the message: “Never Again.”

“They grew up listening to my stories about what it used to be like,” said Mickey, owner of the Morning Glory Diner in the city’s Bella Vista section, about life before Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. “This is not about politics anymore. It’s about good and evil.”

The two joined about 20 others Monday night outside the federal courthouse at 601 Market St. in Center City to protest President Trump’s selection of Brett Cavanaugh, a conservative appellate judge, for the nation’s highest court.

Several speakers addressed the crowd as one of the event organizers used a laptop computer to project “When Abortion Is Illegal Women Die” on the front wall of the James A. Byrne United States Courthouse.

“It’s very deadly serious that Roe v. Wade is on the chopping block,” said Sam Goldman, 31, a national organizer for Refuse Fascism, which coordinated the demonstration.

“Now Trump has all branches of government,” she said.

Waiting for the midterm election in November to express her dismay was not good enough, she said.

“It’s up to the people” to have their voices heard now, she said.