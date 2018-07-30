Philly cop taken to hospital over fentanyl scare

Former Burlco pastor gets 18 years for sex assaults of minors

Former Burlco pastor gets 18 years for sex assaults of minors Jul 27

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized Monday night in North Philadelphia after possibly contacting the drug fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid, and reporting adverse effects.

Around 10:30 p.m., police officers were involved in a narcotics arrest at 30th and Diamond Streets in Strawberry Mansion when the officer touched what may have been fentanyl.

The officer was taken by police to Temple University Hospital. A second officer also went to the hospital as a precaution.

There have been reports of emergency-responders claiming to become ill from touching fentanyl, but some doctors say that such contact is not dangerous and is being overblown.