Philadelphia, white-collar union reach tentative deal on three-year contract

The City of Philadelphia and AFSCME District Council 47, the city’s white-collar labor union, announced Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract.

Mike Dunn, a spokesman for Mayor Kenney, said details would be forthcoming after the deal is ratified by the union’s membership.

The union posted on its Facebook page that the agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020, and guarantees pay increases in each year of the contract.

“The tentative agreement retains the current DC 47 members in a defined pension plan,” the union said.

Kenney said in a statement: “I sincerely thank the leadership of District Council 47 and Locals 2186 and 2187 for their hard work and dedication to reaching this agreement, and look forward to ratification by the hard working members of the locals.”

A ratification meeting is set for next Wednesday.

Last month, the city announced a new three-contract with the city’s firefighters’ union that included wage increases to members and required them to increase their pension contributions.