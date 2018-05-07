Millennial hiring bumps up Camden jobs after years of huge tax breaks. Will it endure?

No water at Philly Airport due to water main break under parking lot May 7

Erin Arvedlund writes a weekly column for the Inquirer on investing and personal finance. Her first book was Too Good to Be True: The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff (Penguin).

A water main break underneath the economy parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport has shut down water pressure to all terminals, according to an official.

“Somewhere outside the immediate buildings, a water main broke. It’s really impacting water pressure here throughout the terminals. The Philadelphia Water Department is working on it under the asphalt, in the economy parking lot,” said airport media relations spokeswoman Mary Flannery.

The problem developed late this afternoon, and passengers can’t flush toilets, wash their hands in restroom sinks or drink from water fountains.

“There’s a small dribble in the sinks, that’s about it,” Flannery said.

“The Water Department is working on it, and we apologize to our customers. We know how inconvenient this is,” she added.

The lack of water forced the airport’s bars and restaurant to suspend service.

There was no immediate estimate as to when the water main will be fixed. Porta-potties won’t solve the problem, Flannery added, “because passengers are on the secure side. We’re trying to make them aware of it since it’s in every terminal.”

Fliers have already taken to social media to complain, including American College retirement expert and professor Jamie Hopkins, who’s based at the Bryn Mawr college:

This is a first – no water in all of philly airport – bathrooms are 🤮 — Prof. Jamie Hopkins (@RetirementRisks) May 7, 2018

In an interview, Hopkins, who was scheduled to fly out of Terminal F, said he found out about the lack of water from a waiter.

“We found out about it because we were at a restaurant in Terminal F, and the wait staff told us they were shutting down, there were no announcements on the address system or anything. It’s a mess at the airport,” he said. “The bathroom lines were a mess. … Some other folks came back from the bathrooms and just said ,‘It’s disgusting’, and they’re backed up.”

Another traveler, Joseph Lichterman, who was flying to Austin, Texas, out of terminal C on American Airlines, had a similar complaint.

“People are a little confused and frustrated. I tried filling out my water bottle at the drinking fountain and it wouldn’t work. I went into the restroom. One toilet was clogged and no one knew why,” Lichterman said. “So far, the convenience stores are open, so I bought bottled water. There’s no flights being canceled due to this that I know of.”

Jamba Juice couldn’t wash their blenders without water, so they had temporarily stopped selling, said said Lichterman, senior business associate at the Lenfest Institute based in Philadelphia. Chickies and Petes isn’t attached to the water system, so it’s business as usual, he added.