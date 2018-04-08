N.J. man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting

For aspiring chefs, cooking is all work, no glamour

For aspiring chefs, cooking is all work, no glamour Apr 4

Cocktails to pair with everything from the Clash to Run-DMC

Cocktails to pair with everything from the Clash to Run-DMC Apr 6

Allison Steele writes about food and booze culture in Philadelphia and beyond.

A South Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a woman in Washington Township on Saturday night, authorities said.

Calvin L. Green, 40, of Brooklawn, was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and making terroristic threats in the shooting of 41-year-old Dawn Clark. He is being held pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Woodbury.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Green shot Clark four times around 6 p.m. Saturday during an argument in a vehicle parked at the Millstream Apartments in Washington Township, near the residence of Green’s brother. Authorities described Clark, of Maple Shade, as a longtime acquaintance of Green’s.

Washington Township police were dispatched to an Express Mart store on Egg Harbor Road and found Clark there. She was treated at Cooper Medical Center in Camden and released.

Clark identified Green as the gunman, according to the prosecutor’s office. Her account was corroborated by other evidence, including witness interviews.

Green was arrested overnight during a motor vehicle stop in Brooklawn shortly before police executed a search warrant at his home.