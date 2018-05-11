Motorcyclist killed in South Philly crash

A 26-year-old man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night in South Philadelphia, police said.

The accident occurred just before 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Darien Street and Pattison Avenue. The motorcycle was traveling east on Pattison when it made contact with a black Ford Explorer on the westbound side of Pattison turning left onto Darien.

The motorcyclist was taken by medics to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m. The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old boy, was not injured. The cause of the accident was under investigation.