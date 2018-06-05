Minor injuries reported in SEPTA train accident near Temple University

Five people suffered minor injuries after small accident Tuesday afternoon involving two SEPTA regional rail trains traveling at low speed near Temple University, authorities said.

Both trains were headed toward Center City on the same track when one hit the other just after 4:10 p.m.at Temple University Station. The injured riders were taken by medics to Temple University Hospital to be treated.

The cause of the accident was under investigation. Delays caused by the accident were cleared by 7:30 p.m.