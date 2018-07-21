news

Masked man holds up N.E. Philly convenience store using toy gun 'with sound effects'

by Jacob Adelman
Jacob Adelman

Staff Writer

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

Police are seeking a man in his 20s who masked his face with a handkerchief while using a toy gun to hold up a Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven, taking about $500 early Saturday.

The incident began shortly after 1 a.m., when the man entered the convenience store at Bustleton Avenue and Knorr Street. He demanded scratch-off lottery tickets and cash, police said in a release.

“As the clerk was getting the lottery tickets, the offender decided that he didn’t want them,” police said. “The clerk opened the cash register and started to get money … when the offender placed his handgun on the register and reached over the counter and took the currency.”

The man fled, but left behind a gun.  It was later found to be a toy replica of a semi-automatic handgun “with sound effects,” police said.

The man was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo.  He had a teardrop tattoo by his left eye, police said.

