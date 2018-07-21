Masked man holds up N.E. Philly convenience store using toy gun 'with sound effects'

Police are seeking a man in his 20s who masked his face with a handkerchief while using a toy gun to hold up a Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven, taking about $500 early Saturday.

The incident began shortly after 1 a.m., when the man entered the convenience store at Bustleton Avenue and Knorr Street. He demanded scratch-off lottery tickets and cash, police said in a release.

“As the clerk was getting the lottery tickets, the offender decided that he didn’t want them,” police said. “The clerk opened the cash register and started to get money … when the offender placed his handgun on the register and reached over the counter and took the currency.”

The man fled, but left behind a gun. It was later found to be a toy replica of a semi-automatic handgun “with sound effects,” police said.

The man was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo. He had a teardrop tattoo by his left eye, police said.