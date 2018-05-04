Mary Mason's grandson to plead guilty to looting the Philly radio icon's life savings

Staff writer Mensah M. Dean joined the enterprise team in January 2016. Since 1997, he has worked for the Daily News, covering a number of beats including, education, welfare reform, criminal courts and City Hall. He began his career at the Washington Times, where he won a handful of regional journalism awards.

The grandson of Philadelphia radio legend Mary Mason is expected to plead guilty Friday morning to two counts of felony theft related to his alleged looting of her life savings.

Calvin Steven Turner IV, 34, will enter his plea at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said. Under terms of the deal, he will repay $331,000, serve 100 hours of community service, work with the elderly, and be on probation for five years, the spokeswoman said.

Turner, Mason’s only grandchild, is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from her bank accounts and spending it on real estate, gambling, travel, and food.

Last October, Turner was set to plead guilty but backed out of the deal at the last minute.

His theft from his elderly and ailing grandmother was so prodigious that it resulted in Mason having to be moved to a less expensive nursing home, the Inquirer and Daily News reported last year.

Mason spent more than 50 years on the city’s airwaves, becoming a significant voice in civic and political circles and in the African American community.