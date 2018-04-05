Marine captain from Huntingdon Valley killed in helicopter crash

Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, 28, of Huntingdon Valley, was one of four Marines killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in California.

A 28-year-old captain from Huntingdon Valley was identified Thursday as one of four Marines killed in a helicopter crash in Southwern California during a training mission this week near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Samuel A. Schultz was a pilot assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s 465th squadron out of Miramar Air Station. He joined the Marine Corps in May 2012.

Schultz had previous assigments in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. He previously was deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Also killed were 27-year-old First Lt. Samuel Phillips of Pinehurst, N.C., 33-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley of Dayton, Ohio, and 24-year-old Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad of Baton Rouge, La.

The Marines were practicing desert landings when their CH-53E Super Stallion crashed Tuesday in a remote area just outside El Centro. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

“The loss of our Marines weighs heavy on our hearts,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in a statement. “Our priority is to provide support for our families and [Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465] during this critical time.”

