A man was fatally struck Tuesday evening by a SEPTA train in Montgomery County, an agency spokeswoman said.

About 6:25 p.m., a Warminster Line train heading outbound from Center City struck the man near Warminster Road in Hatboro.

None of the crew or the approximately 200 passengers on the train were injured. Service between the Warminster and Willow Grove stations was suspended until shortly after 8 p.m.

No further information was available about the man. The accident was under investigation.