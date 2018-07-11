Man flees police traffic stop, dies in Wissahickon Creek

A 29-year-old man who was the subject a police traffic stop Wednesday night in city’s East Falls section jumped into the Wissahickon Creek and died, police said.

The traffic stop occurred about 7:10 p.m. at the Lincoln Drive ramp and Ridge Avenue. The police officer learned that the man had a warrant and another police vehicle was called to the location. When the back-up unit arrived, the man jumped into the creek and disappeared, police said.

A police boat recovered the man’s body about an hour later, and a medic unit pronounced him dead at 8:20 p.m.