Man fatally struck by Market-Frankford El train in Center City

A man was fatally struck by a Market-Frankford train near 30th Street Station Friday evening, a SEPTA spokesman said.
The man was in the track area between the stations at 15th Street and 30th Street around 7 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound train, said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch. It was not immediately known why the man was on the tracks and the death was under investigation.
The line between was briefly suspended for the emergency response and police investigation, and then service in both directions was moved to the eastbound side.
