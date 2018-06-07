Man, 27, fatally injured in motorcycle accident in Olney

A 27-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by car in the city’s Olney section, police said.

The accident occurred just before 3:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue. A 59-year-old woman driving a black Chrysler 300 struck the Suzuki motorcycle while making a U-turn, police said. Medics transported the man to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:58 p.m.

Police were continuing to investigate the accident and reported no arrest.