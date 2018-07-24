Former South Jersey mailman sentenced to home confinement, ordered to pay back stolen postal money

Barbara Boyer is an award-winning journalist covering breaking news, law enforcement, and general assignments for the Inquirer since 1997.

A former South Jersey mailman was sentenced to eight months’ home confinement and ordered to pay back nearly $100,000 in losses caused by his part in an operation that cashed in money orders stolen from the Postal Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Marc Saunders, 40, of Sicklerville, appeared in court Tuesday morning before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez, who imposed the home-confinement sentence and ordered him to make restitution for money he received from more than 100 stolen money orders.

In December, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting and presenting money orders with the intent to defraud the government.

According to court records, Saunders was a letter carrier in the New Lisbon branch in Pemberton, Burlington County, where he stole an imprinting machine and blank money orders. For 15 months spanning 2015 and 2016, Saunders printed and handed out the phony money orders to others, who recruited people to cash them in exchange for small fees. Saunders and his associates kept the rest of the money.