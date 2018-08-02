Mother of Rittenhouse Square stabbing victim felt 'manipulated' by D.A. Larry Krasner

The mother of the city developer fatally stabbed near Rittenhouse Square last month says she felt “manipulated” by District Attorney Larry Krasner, who announced Wednesday that his office would not seek to try the accused killer for first-degree murder.

In a statement issued to 6abc Wednesday night, Linda Schellenger said she believed Krasner had turned her late son, Sean Schellenger, into a “political pawn.” She also accused Krasner of “grandstanding” at Wednesday’s court proceeding for accused killer Michael White, after which Krasner said he did not believe there was enough evidence to try the 21-year-old on the most severe murder count. The decision is likely to spare White a mandatory life sentence and allow him to be released on bail as soon as Thursday.

“I thought it outrageous and I was manipulated by Larry Krasner,” Schellenger said. “He was intellectually dishonest.”

Schellenger said that prosecutors have “clear video footage that would have allowed them to hold [White]” on first-degree murder without bail. She accused Krasner of showing up at the hearing Wednesday “for political purposes,” and added: “I wanted to trust [Krasner]. He breached and abused that trust.”

Reached by phone Thursday morning, Schellenger and a family spokesperson, Anthony Reagoso, both declined to elaborate.

Ben Waxman, a spokesman for Krasner, said that the district attorney and other top officials met with Schellenger for more than two hours prior to the hearing.

“They explained in detail why our office did not feel that there was evidence to substantiate a first degree murder charge,” Waxman said in an email.

Waxman also said that Schellenger’s statement was “starkly different from what Mrs. Schellenger repeatedly said in person and by telephone days before, as well as during and after the preliminary hearing.” Although she had not commented publicly about the legal proceedings, Schellenger, at a vigil for her son last month and to 6abc earlier this week, had said that two lives were affected by the crime, referring to her son’s death and White’s imprisonment.

“We respect her right to change her mind,” Waxman said. “We intend to reach out to her again in the near future and look forward to further in-depth communications with her.”

The killing of Sean Schellenger, a 37-year-old developer, has attracted intense attention since it happened July 12. Police have said White, who was working as a bicycle courier for Uber Eats, stabbed Schellenger after the two began arguing on the 1700 block of Chancellor Street. Schellenger had been trying to get a car to move out of the way of a Mercedes-Benz in which he was riding with two other people, according to police.

Krasner said Wednesday that the office had decided to proceed on counts of third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possessing an instrument of crime. Krasner said the office was still investigating and may decide to drop the third-degree-murder count as well.

Third-degree murder is generally defined as trying to harm someone but not intending to kill, while voluntary manslaughter often is referred to as a “heat-of-passion” killing that occurs after being provoked.

First-degree murder requires prosecutors to prove that the defendant intended to kill the victim and carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The decision to drop that count Wednesday was embraced by White’s supporters, who held public events this week calling for Krasner to downgrade the case and allow White to be released on bail.

Greg Thompson, a spokesperson for White’s relatives, said Thursday morning that enough bail money had been posted to allow White to be released. Organizations including the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund had pledged a day earlier to help cover the $15,000 required to allow White to get out of jail and be placed on house arrest pending trial.

“We expect him [out] at any moment,” Thompson said.