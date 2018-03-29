Jury says 'not guilty' in stabbing of Councilman David Oh

Councilman David Oh 'sure that Shawn Yarbray stabbed me'

Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh is shown as he was recuperating at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia after he was stabbed near his home May 31, 2017, in an attempted robbery. With him are his wife, Heesun; their son, Daniel, and daughter, Sarah.

Shawn Yarbray will be home for Easter after a Philadelphia jury Thursday acquitted him of trying to murder and rob City Councilman David Oh in front of the councilman’s Southwest Philadelphia home last May 31.

The verdict from the Common Pleas Court jury of nine women and three men came near the end of the first full day of deliberations. About an hour before the jury forewoman announced the verdict, the panel had asked Judge Sierra Thomas Street to re-read the definition of “reasonable doubt.”

Yarbray, 25, showed no outward emotion at the announcement of the verdict of not guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Oh, who was not in the courtroom, said he accepted the verdict but stands by his belief that Yarbray was the man who stabbed him in the chest and slashed his arm.

“I’m not disappointed,” Oh said in a phone interview. “It is the result of having due process and a system of justice that we put our faith in, but which is not perfect.”

“I’m comfortable that 10 months after the incident the person who returns home is not going to be the same person who stabbed me,” he said of Yarbray.

This breaking news story will be expanded.