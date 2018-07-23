A.G. says Norristown man scammed Hurricane Sandy victims

A Norristown man scammed thousands of dollars from victims of Hurricane Sandy, falsely promising to fast track their claims or increase the amount of money they would receive from government relief funds, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

Ronald Golden, 43, was charged with bribery, theft, identity theft and other crimes. Authorities say he used his father’s birth date and Social Security number when he applied for a job at a state-operated housing recovery center in Newark and then demanded thousands of dollars in bribes and fictitious fees from storm victims who sought help there.

Golden was hired in June 2013 as a housing adviser who processed applications for federal relief funds. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs set up the housing recovery centers, including the one in Newark, and hired contract employees for the centers through two outside employment agencies, authorities said. Golden was hired through one of those agencies.

“Golden was hired to assist victims devastated by Superstorm Sandy,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement on the case. Instead, Grewal said, he callously used his position to mislead victims and steal money that they needed to recover.” The attorney general called Golden’s actions “unconscionable.”

From May 2014 through October 2014, Golden allegedly took $5,770 in bribes and fraudulent fees from two victims, and attempted to solicit an additional bribe of $3,000 from a third victim, promising to expedite federal aid or increase the amount of aid the victims received under two government relief programs administered through the Department of Community Affairs, authorities said. In reality, Golden had no authority to approve funds, increase amounts, or expedite the application process.

In one instance, authorities said, Golden misrepresented himself as a lawyer and took a $200 as a retainer from a woman who hired him to represent her in a lawsuit against her insurance company. Golden received most of the money in cash, but on two occasions received either a check or prepaid debit cards, authorities said.

To evade disclosure of information during a background check, Golden used his father’s birth date and Social Security number on his application, authorities allege. He was fired in fall of 2014 unrelated to the scams, they said. No further details were disclosed about the termination.

Veronica Allende, director of the Division of Criminal Justice, said collaboration with various state and federal agencies has led to charges against more than 220 defendants with Sandy-related fraud. More than $2 million has been recovered, she said.

“In addition to ensuring that alleged bad actors like Golden face justice, these prosecutions send a powerful deterrent message that should prevent fraud during future disaster relief efforts,” Allende said.