House painter finds couple killed in Bucks County home

Police are investigating the deaths of a married couple found Tuesday inside their home in a quiet suburban Bucks County neighborhood as a double homicide.

Northampton Township Police Chief Michael B. Clark said a painter working at the home on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Churchville discovered the bodies about 10:30 a.m. There was no sign of forced entry, he added.

A vehicle was missing from the home, said a spokesman for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators did not disclose the causes of death, and did not identify the victims.

Clark told reporters the victims were in their late 20s to early 30s, and that police had had no contact with them.

Clark said the painter went inside the home to use the bathroom and found the bodies of a husband and wife on the second floor. The painter called 911.

Police roped off the couple’s 1,900-square-foot Tudor-style split-level house, built in 1975 in the Willow Green development. The house was last sold in 2016 for $360,000.