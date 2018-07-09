Nurse held for trial in death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr., father of ex-Trump national security adviser

Saying that to call the case tragic would be an understatement, a Philadelphia judge Monday held a nurse for trial on manslaughter and two related counts in the April 13 nursing home death of the father of President Trump’s former national security adviser.
Christann S. Gainey, 30, a licensed practical nurse, was ordered held for trial by Municipal Judge Karen Y. Simmons in the death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr. after a three-hour preliminary hearing at the Criminal Justice Center. An earlier portion of the hearing took place June 5.
McMaster, 84, was found dead in a nursing home at Cathedral Village in Roxborough, and the medical examiner ruled that the death was caused by a head injury from a fall. He was the father of Herbert R. McMaster Jr., Trump’s former national security adviser.
This is a developing story. Follow Philly.com for continuing updates.