H.R. McMaster Sr.'s death at Philadelphia nursing home under investigation

State and local law enforcement officials are investigating he death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr., at Cathedral Village, in the Upper Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

The elder McMaster died Friday of “blunt impact head trauma,” according to James Garrow, spokesman for the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We are working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department to thoroughly and carefully review this tragic incident. This investigation is in the very early stages,” Joe Grace, spokesman for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said Wednesday.

Philadelphia police did not respond to requests for information.

According to a 6abc news report, the 84-year-old McMaster was admitted to Cathedral Village’s nursing home for care after a stroke.

When reached Wednesday evening, officials at Cathedral Village did not respond to a request for information.

Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who grew up in Roxborough and is a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Radnor, was appointed President Trump’s national security adviser last February, after the departure of Michael Flynn. McMaster resigned last month.

Cathedral Village is a continuing care retirement community on 33 acres near the Montgomery County line at 600 E Cathedral Rd. It opened in 1979 with the support of the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania.

Now owned by Presbyterian Senior Living, it has apartments 282 apartments and a 133-bed nursing facility that accepts patients who do not live in the retirement community, which attracts many well-off residents from Northwest Philadelphia.

