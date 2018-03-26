Former Philly Sheriff John Green says he took no bribes

Former Philadelphia Sheriff John Green arrives at U.S. District Court in Philadelphia on Friday, March 23, 2018, for a day of his corruption trial.

Seven years after he resigned midterm amid scandal, former Philadelphia Sheriff John Green took the stand Monday in his federal bribery and corruption trial and denied accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in benefits — from free campaign ads to a great deal on a house — in exchange for granting tens of millions of dollars in contracts to an advertising firm.

“I made a lot of mistakes,” Green told the jury in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia. “But I never gave anyone anything in exchange for gifts or bribes.”

Green, 70, a former Philadelphia police officer who first ran for office as a reformer, served as sheriff from 1990 to 2010. Federal prosecutors say that during those two decades he heaped more than $35 million in no-bid work upon the firm of a co-defendant, former journalist James Davis. Davis, 67, testified in his own behalf last week and also denied any wrongdoing.

During the five-week, document-filled trial, prosecutors have contended that Davis bestowed almost $800,000 in benefits on his close friend Green, including a job for the sheriff’s wife that paid her $141,000 over six years, $70,000 in free campaign advertising, tens of thousands more in campaign contributions far in excess of legal limits, and a $258,000 no-interest loan so he could buy a Florida retirement home south of Disney World.

The case is largely circumstantial. Prosecutors are asking the jury to make a connection between what they have called a “stream of benefits” flowing to Green and the work given to Davis, but have not buttressed their theory with, say, wiretaps.

Green told jurors that his wife had established her own track record as an experienced human-resources expert in hiring, but that he was barely aware that she was working for Davis, beyond one passing conversation about that. “I wasn’t really paying attention to my wife’s business,” he testified.

He was scornful of the suggestion that Davis and his late business partner had renovated a home for him in Mount Airy and sold it to him at a loss. He described the place as a dump with broken awnings, busted garage doors, and a jacuzzi that “never worked.”

“I think I overpaid,” he said.

Green quit his post as sheriff in 2011, just as his office was about to be hit with a series of scathing audits by the City Controller’s Office. His successor immediately canceled the contract with Davis’ firms, although the office kept up the heavy spending on advertising that provided much of the firms’ income.