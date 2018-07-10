news

Firefighters battle 4-alarm scrapyard blaze in Kensington

Firefighters battle a three-alarm junkyard fire at Tulip and Somerset Streets in Kensington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

Firefighters on Tuesday night were battling a four-alarm scrapyard fire in the city’s Kensington section, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 8:35 p.m. at Tulip and Somerset Streets on a property that also includes train tracks leading to freight terminals along the Delaware River. Officials said the pile consisted mainly of metal, wood, and paper. The fourth alarm was struck at 10:06 p.m.

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Firefighters on the scene of a three-alarm blaze in Kensington.

The smoke was visible for miles before sunset. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

