Firefighters battle 4-alarm scrapyard blaze in Kensington

Firefighters battle a three-alarm junkyard fire at Tulip and Somerset Streets in Kensington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Firefighters on Tuesday night were battling a four-alarm scrapyard fire in the city’s Kensington section, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 8:35 p.m. at Tulip and Somerset Streets on a property that also includes train tracks leading to freight terminals along the Delaware River. Officials said the pile consisted mainly of metal, wood, and paper. The fourth alarm was struck at 10:06 p.m.

The smoke was visible for miles before sunset. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.