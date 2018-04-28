Falling watermelons cause fatal crash on I-95

N.J. mom asks judge to maintain life support for son, now at Children's Hospital

N.J. mom asks judge to maintain life support for son, now at Children's Hospital Apr 26

Tom Avril is a health and science reporter. A former math teacher and engineering major, he was hired in 1998, and previously covered environmental issues and New Jersey state government. Along with two colleagues, he was a finalist for a 2009 Pulitzer Prize in national reporting about how politics had tainted the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Watermelons fell from from a truck on the northbound Exit 19 ramp on Interstate 95 Saturday, causing a fatal crash. The ramp is shown here on Google Street View.

Watermelons spilled from a truck on an Interstate 95 exit ramp and struck another vehicle near the Walt Whitman Bridge, causing a crash that killed one occupant Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The truck carrying watermelons was traveling on the exit 19 ramp, heading from the highway’s northbound lanes toward the bridge when some of the produce fell to the highway’s southbound lanes below, state police said.

One occupant in a southbound vehicle died in the accident, state police said.