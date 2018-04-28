Falling watermelons cause fatal crash on I-95

Watermelons spilled from a truck on an Interstate 95 exit ramp and struck another vehicle near the Walt Whitman Bridge, causing a crash that killed one occupant Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The truck carrying watermelons was traveling on the exit 19 ramp, heading from the highway’s northbound lanes toward the bridge when some of the produce fell to the highway’s southbound lanes below, state police said.
One occupant in a southbound vehicle died in the accident, state police said.