Cornered coyote captured in Southwest Center City

Police caught this coyote in Northeast Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

Officials have captured a coyote that had been cornered in a lot at 16th and Montrose Streets in Philadelphia’s Southwest Center City neighborhood.

The coyote had kept police and animal control officers at bay for a time Thursday while hiding under a blue dumpster in the lot near the Edward Stanton Elementary School.

He was taken into custody after the arrival of a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer and a chase around the lot.

The critter earlier played peek-a-boo with police.

One officer snapped a photo of the critter in hiding.

Police earlier this week caught a coyote in Northeast Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Urban coyotes are not unusual and have been spotted in New York City’s Central Park.

It must now be time for Philly to acknowledge the critters are in our midst.

