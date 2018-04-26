Cornered coyote captured in Southwest Center City

Main Line murder-suicide case stands out for its rarity

Officials have captured a coyote that had been cornered in a lot at 16th and Montrose Streets in Philadelphia’s Southwest Center City neighborhood.

The coyote had kept police and animal control officers at bay for a time Thursday while hiding under a blue dumpster in the lot near the Edward Stanton Elementary School.

He was taken into custody after the arrival of a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer and a chase around the lot.

After a chase around the parking lot, Game Commission and Animal Control captured the South Philly coyote. pic.twitter.com/KuhL8bXFLg — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

The critter earlier played peek-a-boo with police.

Police in lot in South Philly where a coyote has been spotted. It’s underneath the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/iP3PvnZni1 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

One officer snapped a photo of the critter in hiding.

An officer snapped this photo of the coyote earlier as it hid under dumpster in South Philly. Still there now. pic.twitter.com/RJzdyivhvM — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

Police earlier this week caught a coyote in Northeast Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Urban coyotes are not unusual and have been spotted in New York City’s Central Park.

It must now be time for Philly to acknowledge the critters are in our midst.