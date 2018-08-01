Boy, 2, killed in Port Richmond dog attack

A 2-year-old boy was fatally mauled by two pit bulls late Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.

Police were called just before 5:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Agate Street, where the toddler was attacked inside a residence. Officers from the 24th Police District fired their guns and struck three dogs, killing two.

The boy was transported by medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.

Police found at least five dogs in the rear of the residence. No officers were injured.