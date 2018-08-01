news

Latest News

Boy, 2, killed in Port Richmond dog attack

PMAUL02
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon STAFF
File photo.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

A 2-year-old boy was fatally mauled by two pit bulls late Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.

Police were called just before 5:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Agate Street, where the toddler was attacked inside a residence. Officers from the 24th Police District fired their guns and struck three dogs, killing two.

The boy was transported by medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.

Police found at least five dogs in the rear of the residence. No officers were injured.

More Coverage

Published: