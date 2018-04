Stabbing victim dies after she runs into police station seeking help

Police and medical examiners examine a body wrapped in a tarp that was found in a parking lot off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Black Road in Fairmount Park on Friday, April 13, 2018. SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer

Police are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposed body wrapped in a tarp in Fairmount Park.

A city Parks and Recreation worker found the tarp with the body inside about 8:20 a.m. Friday in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Drive near Black Road, police said.

Homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

No other information was available.