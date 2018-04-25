Blind man found living in squalor and filth in trailer in Frankford

Man kept blind brother locked in trailer in squalid conditions in Frankford, police say

A 74-year-old Frankford man has been arrested and charged with keeping his blind brother locked in a trailer without running water, a bathroom or electricity, police said Wednesday.

Police officers reported that they encountered an overwhelming stench when they responded to the trailer in a gated lot on the 4700 block of James Street about 5 p.m. Monday, 6ABC said.

Police said they went to the trailer to make a well-being check after a concerned citizen reported that a 66-year-old blind man was being held against his will there by his brother.

Medics took the man in the trailer to Frankford Hospital for treatment.

After an investigation by the Special Victims Unit, police charged Richard Moreton, of the 4700 block of James Avenue, with neglect of person, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

He was being held in jail with bail set at 10 percent of $150,000, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is been set for May 8.

The court records did not indicate if Moreton has an attorney.