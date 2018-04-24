Blind man found living in squalor and filth in trailer in Frankford

Police are investigating after they found a 50-year-old blind man with special needs living in a squalor and filth in a trailer in Frankford.
6ABC reported that the stench was so bad, officers were sickened by the smell when the entered the trailer in a gated lot on the 4700 block of James Street about 8 p.m. Monday. It is not clear yet why police were called to the location.
The man’s caretaker, described by neighbors as his brother, was being questioned by the Special Victims Unit, the station said.
The man was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
