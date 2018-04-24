Boy, 6, passenger on illegal dirt bike, killed in collision with SUV in W. Philly, police say

Boy, 6, passenger on illegal dirt bike, killed in collision with SUV in W. Philly, police say Apr 23

Blind man found living in squalor and filth in trailer in Frankford

Blind man found living in squalor and filth in trailer in Frankford Apr 24

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Police are investigating after they found a 50-year-old blind man with special needs living in a squalor and filth in a trailer in Frankford.

6ABC reported that the stench was so bad, officers were sickened by the smell when the entered the trailer in a gated lot on the 4700 block of James Street about 8 p.m. Monday. It is not clear yet why police were called to the location.

The man’s caretaker, described by neighbors as his brother, was being questioned by the Special Victims Unit, the station said.

The man was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

t