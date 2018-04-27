Pa. AG to appeal dismissal of charges in Penn State hazing death of Timothy Piazza

The Bill Cosby guilty verdict: How the story played around the country Apr 27

Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The verdict delivered by a jury in a Montgomery County courtroom finding Bill Cosby guilty of sexual assault made front page news around the country Friday morning.

In New York City, where Cosby’s fictional Dr. Cliff Huxtable lived in a tony townhouse, the New York Times put the story in its lead position, although it was was somewhat overshadowed by a headline about the leaders of North and South Korea meeting.

New York’s two tabloids, as would be expected, turned over their front pages to the story.

In Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood and key battleground in the #MeToo movement, the L.A. Times had the story on its front page but below articles about the arrest of a suspect in the decades old Golden State Killer case and the decision by Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson to withdraw his nomination to head the Veteran’s Administration.

In the nation’s capital, the Washington Post gave the story prominent display amidst all the political news, while the Washington Times played it out front but in a more subdued manner.

In the Windy City, the tabloid versus broadsheet sensibility was on display, with the Chicago Sun Times turning over its front page to the story while Chicago Tribune played it in a prominent position above the fold.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, Canada, hometown of Cosby accuser Andrea Constand, the National Post gave the verdict the biggest play of the city’s three broadsheet newspapers.

And if you didn’t happen to be in Philadelphia, the story dominated the Inquirer’s front page while its sister tabloid, the Daily News, used a play on words to convey the news.