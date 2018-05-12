Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV in Spring Garden

Philadelphia Police investiigate the scene at 10th and Spring Garden Streets in Philadelphia, where a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV.

A 34-year-old man riding a bicycle was hit and killed on Spring Garden Street, near 10th Street, Saturday night, Philadelphia police said in statement. The man was traveling eastbound on Spring Garden when he was struck by a Mitsubishi SUV that also was headed east, the police said. The bicycle rider, who was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. at the scene of the accident, was not identified.

The woman who was driving the truck remained on the scene. No arrest was made; the police department’s Accident Investigation District was called to the scene.