Atlantic City cop stabbed; male shot by police

Ex-chief gets prison for $118,000 theft from his former Burlco rescue squad Jun 22

An Atlantic City police officer was hospitalized in stable condition Friday night after being stabbed during an encounter in which an unidentified male was shot by police, prosecutors said.

The officer was stabbed in the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center-City Campus.

The male shot by police was taken to the same hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was investigating, and no other information was available, including the name of the officer who shot the suspect.