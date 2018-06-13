Pa. lawmakers pushing controversial bill banning Down syndrome abortions

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate will soon vote on a bill — thought to be dead in committee — that would outlaw the aborting of fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday approved House Bill 2050, introduced by Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) and passed in the House in April.

Even if the Senate concurs, however, Gov Wolf likely would veto it, as he did with a Senate bill in December that would have banned abortion 20 weeks into a pregnancy or later.

Sen. Scott Martin (R., Lancaster) said the latest bill would create a protection similar to a ban on abortions based on the sex of the fetus.

“We really need to be protective of the fact that we don’t engage in anything that’s very eugenic,” Martin said. “We’ve seen what that’s done in our country before.”

Down syndrome can be detected in fetuses through blood tests and amniocentesis, a test that samples amniotic fluid in the uterus to detect if a fetus has any developmental abnormalities.

Martin cited the potential inaccuracies of that testing, and added that people with Down syndrome can “live just normal successful lives as so many of us in our communities.”

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we’re choosing groups of people who should live and who should not live,” said Sen. Stewart Greenleaf (R., Montgomery), who chairs the committee.

But Martin struggled to answer questioning by Sen. Daylin Leach (D., Montgomery) on how the bill would be enforced once a woman receives the fetus’s diagnosis. The only way an abortion could be prevented is if the woman clearly discloses to an abortion clinic that her reasoning for the procedure is that the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome, Martin said.

This troubled Leach and others on the committee.

“There is no revealing to an abortion clinic that what the woman’s diagnosis was,” Leach said. “Even if the woman has a diagnosis, and even if it is revealed somehow …. If the woman has an alternative reason, they’d still be allowed to get the abortion.”

“I’m not sure I understand what the law actually does, and that troubles me,” he added.

Sen. Art Haywood (D., Montgomery) said the bill was “clearly unconstitutional” and did not support it moving out of committee.

Martin said he “would not doubt there will be a legal challenge” on the bill.