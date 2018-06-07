Justice Department seized phone, email records of New York Times reporter Ali Watkins, a Temple grad

Ali Watkins, a New York Times reporter, graduated from Temple University and interned with the Philadelphia Daily News.

Federal investigators probing leaks of classified information to journalists secretly obtained phone and email records of New York Times reporter Ali Watkins, a Temple University graduate who once interned with the Daily News, the Times reported Thursday night.

Watkins, who graduated from Temple’s journalism program in 2014 and interned at the Daily News in the spring of 2013, was notified by a prosecutor in February that the Justice Department had seized years of her records, the Times reported. The records did not include the content of the messages.

Watkins, originally from Berks County, joined the Times last December. She previously worked at BuzzFeed and Politico covering national security.

Before she joined the Times, Watkins was contacted by FBI agents about her three-year romantic relationship with James A. Wolfe, 57, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s former director of security. Wolfe was being looked at as part of the investigation, the newspaper reported.

Watkins said Wolfe was not a source of information during their relationship, the Times reported. Wolfe retired last month.

The Washington Post reported late Thursday that Wolfe had been indicted and arrested on charges of making false statements to the FBI during the investigation.

The Times said Watkins told the newspaper about the relationship when it hired her and also told Buzzfeed and Politico editors when she worked with them.

The Times did not specify what leaks were being investigated, but cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vow to crack down on leakers, and noted that similar tactics were pursued under President Barack Obama.

Watkins’ personal lawyer, Mark J. MacDougall, told the Times: “It’s always disconcerting when a journalist’s telephone records are obtained by the Justice Department — through a grand jury subpoena or other legal process. Whether it was really necessary here will depend on the nature of the investigation and the scope of any charges.”

“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy, and communications between journalists and their sources demand protection,” said Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment to the Times.

The leak probe was hinted at Wednesday when the Senate Intelligence Committee said it was cooperating with the Justice Department “in a pending investigation,” the Times reported, and earlier when the Senate adopted a resolution to share committee information with the Justice Department “in connection with a pending investigation arising out of the unauthorized disclosure of information.”

The Times said it learned on Thursday about the February letter from the prosecutor to Watkins.