Three people suffered minor injuries after a car broadsided a SEPTA bus Tuesday night in the city’s East Falls section, an agency spokesman said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the car struck a Route K bus in the intersection of Henry and Midvale Avenues, said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.

One person on the bus and two people in the car were taken to area hospitals as a precaution, Busch said.

The incapacitated bus was towed from the scene.