3-alarm fire hits North Philly church

Smoke from a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon at a church on North Broad Street near Temple University has forced the evacuation of nearby student housing and caused SEPTA to divert commuters from the Cecil B. Moore Station, officials said.
The fire in the 1500 block of North Broad Street was declared under control shortly before 4:15 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters working a 3-alarm fire with special call on the 1500 block of N. Broad St., between Jefferson & Oxford. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZA5hxG6yxR
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) March 29, 2018
Fire officials said about 50 apparatus and 120 firefighters responded to the fire, which resulted in the closure of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Thompson Street.
Traffic was snarled in the area and officials advised motorists to seek alternate routes.
SEPTA said smoke was reported in the subway area at the Cecil B. Moore Station and directed passengers to surface bus routes.
BSL: Due to smoke in the tunnel in the area of CB Moore Station from fire department activity on the street level, passengers are being directed to bus Routes 4 or 16 between Erie and Girard Stations.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 29, 2018
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.