news

Latest News

3-alarm fire hits North Philly church

PFIRE30
Camera icon Philadelphia Fire Department
Firefighter battled a three-alarm blaze at a church in the 1500 block of North Broad Street Thursday afternoon.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

Smoke from a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon at a church on North Broad Street near Temple University has forced the evacuation of nearby student housing and caused SEPTA to divert commuters from the Cecil B. Moore Station, officials said.

The fire in the 1500 block of North Broad Street was declared under control shortly before 4:15 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said about 50 apparatus and 120 firefighters responded to the fire, which resulted in the closure of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Thompson Street.

Traffic was snarled in the area and officials advised motorists to seek alternate routes.

SEPTA said smoke was reported in the subway area at the Cecil B. Moore Station and directed passengers to surface bus routes.

 

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments