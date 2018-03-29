3-alarm fire hits North Philly church

Judge rules Lt. Gov. Stack can list Philly as his home on primary ballot

Judge rules Lt. Gov. Stack can list Philly as his home on primary ballot Mar 28

Firefighter battled a three-alarm blaze at a church in the 1500 block of North Broad Street Thursday afternoon.

Smoke from a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon at a church on North Broad Street near Temple University has forced the evacuation of nearby student housing and caused SEPTA to divert commuters from the Cecil B. Moore Station, officials said.

The fire in the 1500 block of North Broad Street was declared under control shortly before 4:15 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters working a 3-alarm fire with special call on the 1500 block of N. Broad St., between Jefferson & Oxford. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZA5hxG6yxR — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) March 29, 2018

Fire officials said about 50 apparatus and 120 firefighters responded to the fire, which resulted in the closure of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Thompson Street.

Traffic was snarled in the area and officials advised motorists to seek alternate routes.

SEPTA said smoke was reported in the subway area at the Cecil B. Moore Station and directed passengers to surface bus routes.

BSL: Due to smoke in the tunnel in the area of CB Moore Station from fire department activity on the street level, passengers are being directed to bus Routes 4 or 16 between Erie and Girard Stations. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 29, 2018

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.