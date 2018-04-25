2 teens stabbed at 8th and Market Streets subway station

Two 17-year-old men were in critical condition after they were stabbed Wednesday afternoon in the Market-Frankford Line subway concourse at 8th and Market Streets, Philadelphia Police said. The victims were taken to two Center City hospitals, police said.
The stabbings occurred about 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the Market-Frankford Line, SEPTA spokesman John Golden said.
One man was stabbed in his neck, stomach and left arm, and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, police said.
The other man was stabbed in his chest and stomach and was cut on the wrist, and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital, police said.
SEPTA said the eastbound Market-Frankford Line trains were bypassing the 8th Street station due to the police investigation. No arrests have been reported and the motive behind the stabbings was not known.
This is a developing story.