2 men fatally struck by SUV in Port Richmond

by , Staff Writer
Two men died Monday night after being struck by an SUV in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.

The accident occurred just after 8:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue. One man, identified as a “John Doe” but also described as being 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A second 50-year-old man was transported by medics to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m.

The black Ford Explorer was still at the scene of the accident, but police offered no immediate information about the driver.

