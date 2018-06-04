2 men fatally struck by SUV in Port Richmond

Two men died Monday night after being struck by an SUV in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.

The accident occurred just after 8:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue. One man, identified as a “John Doe” but also described as being 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A second 50-year-old man was transported by medics to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m.

The black Ford Explorer was still at the scene of the accident, but police offered no immediate information about the driver.