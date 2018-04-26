U.S. Rep. Bob Brady introduces bill to keep undocumented immigrant family from being deported?

It’s a long shot, but a shot nonetheless — a chance for Carmela Apolonio Hernandez and her four children to avoid deportation to Mexico.
U.S Rep. Bob Brady has introduced a bill that would grant the family immigration status as permanent residents, allowing them to leave the North Philadelphia church where they took sanctuary four months ago.
READ MORE: After controversial firings, Philly immigrant-rights group to ‘pause,’ rebuild
A formal announcement is scheduled for later this morning at the Church of the Advocate, where the family lives in a basement room.
Brady introduced what is called a “private bill,” one that impacts a particular person, group of people or corporation. Generally these bills face tough roads to passage.
Hernandez says if she and her family are deported to Mexico, they could be killed by the same gangsters who murdered other family members who could not pay an extortion demand.
READ MORE: In an ICE lobby in Center City, a microcosm of immigration battles