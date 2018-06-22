Boy, 5, dead after hit-and-run in West Philly

A 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.
The boy, identified by several TV news reports as Xavier Moy, was hit by a vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Irving Street. Medics took him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.
Police had no further information about the vehicle or driver.
BREAKING: This is 5-year-old Xavier Moy. He was hit by a car and the driver LEFT the scene at 50th and Irving. Police are looking for driver now. No word from authorities on car make. Waiting to get more. Call 911 with info @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LzszlLALUq
