Boy, 5, dead after hit-and-run in West Philly

by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
A 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

The boy, identified by several TV news reports as Xavier Moy, was hit by a vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Irving Street. Medics took him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

Police had no further information about the vehicle or driver.

