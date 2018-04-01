Boy, 4, shoots himself in leg after finding father's gun

A 4-year-old boy found a loaded .22-caliber handgun on his father’s bed in a Southwest Philadelphia home Sunday evening and shot himself in the right leg, police said.
The boy, whose name was not released, was in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives.
The boy and his father, who Walker said was in his 20s, were alone in the house in the 2100 block of South Alden Street when the shooting occurred about 6 p.m.
“The father was walking around the house doing things and he said the child walked into the bedroom and found the gun on his bed,” Walker said. “The dad said he always kept the bedroom door locked and thought it was locked.”
No charges were filed against the father Sunday evening. The gun, which the father owned, was legally registered, Walker said.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.