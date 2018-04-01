Boy, 4, shoots himself in leg after finding father's gun

After an 'OscarsSoWhite' kind of Barrymores, Philly theater questions the best way to be inclusive

A 4-year-old boy found a loaded .22-caliber handgun on his father’s bed in a Southwest Philadelphia home Sunday evening and shot himself in the right leg, police said.

The boy, whose name was not released, was in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives.

The boy and his father, who Walker said was in his 20s, were alone in the house in the 2100 block of South Alden Street when the shooting occurred about 6 p.m.

“The father was walking around the house doing things and he said the child walked into the bedroom and found the gun on his bed,” Walker said. “The dad said he always kept the bedroom door locked and thought it was locked.”

No charges were filed against the father Sunday evening. The gun, which the father owned, was legally registered, Walker said.

